Banco Santander S.A. Sells 17,298 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,298 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $27,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $164.30 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.