Banco Santander S.A. Sells 3,848 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,543,000 after buying an additional 79,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.