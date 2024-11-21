Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on December 23rd

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3654 per share by the bank on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.06.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.