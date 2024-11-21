Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on December 23rd

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3654 per share by the bank on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.06.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Hapoalim B.M.
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks Generating a Ridiculous Amount of Cash
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Dividend Growth Meets Chips: Top 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.