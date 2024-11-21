Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,937 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $72.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

