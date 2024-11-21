Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.96 Million Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.18% of A10 Networks worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $102,905.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,443.30. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

A10 Networks stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

