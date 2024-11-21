Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,097,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,540,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $165.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

