Barrett Business Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of BBSI opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $189,044.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,738.72. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.01 per share, with a total value of $70,321.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,174.27. This trade represents a 16.87 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.