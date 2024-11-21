Barrett Business Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.
Barrett Business Services Price Performance
Shares of BBSI opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
