Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Trading Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was down 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 4,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 2,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Basic-Fit Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates clubs under Basic-Fit brand in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

