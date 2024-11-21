Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.72) to GBX 195 ($2.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 56.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Liontrust Asset Management Trading Up 8.3 %
LIO stock traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 451 ($5.71). The company had a trading volume of 1,919,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 502.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 624.41. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 400 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 865 ($10.95). The company has a market capitalization of £288.23 million, a PE ratio of -8,994.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.
About Liontrust Asset Management
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liontrust Asset Management
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend is Far From Over
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.