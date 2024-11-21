Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.72) to GBX 195 ($2.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 56.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Liontrust Asset Management Trading Up 8.3 %

LIO stock traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 451 ($5.71). The company had a trading volume of 1,919,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 502.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 624.41. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 400 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 865 ($10.95). The company has a market capitalization of £288.23 million, a PE ratio of -8,994.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

