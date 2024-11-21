Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $69.76, with a volume of 943932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,674,000 after purchasing an additional 336,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,487,000 after acquiring an additional 360,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,365,000 after purchasing an additional 807,211 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

