BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 4.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.39 and last traded at $106.85. Approximately 392,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 805,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BioNTech by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,750,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 797.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,299,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in BioNTech by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in BioNTech by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

