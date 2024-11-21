BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.88 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.