Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires 187 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $62.23 and a 1-year high of $107.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

