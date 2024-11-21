Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 481,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 833,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,828 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $187.86 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

