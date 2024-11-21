Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $22.83 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

