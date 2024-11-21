Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,465,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,742,000 after purchasing an additional 386,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 292,978 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 332,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after acquiring an additional 277,377 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $180.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $105.39 and a twelve month high of $198.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.19.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

