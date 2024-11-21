Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.64, with a volume of 47180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

