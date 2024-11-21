BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.87 and last traded at C$15.87. 1,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

