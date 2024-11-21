BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 225,285 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,430,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,285 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.36% of Copart worth $179,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Copart by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 1.9 %

CPRT stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.