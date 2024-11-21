BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170,596 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.21% of Arch Capital Group worth $87,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,124,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,026,000 after purchasing an additional 244,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,455,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,671,000 after purchasing an additional 316,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

