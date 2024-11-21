Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Sells 264,273 Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University cut its position in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,273 shares during the period. Alto Neuroscience makes up about 0.1% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned about 0.30% of Alto Neuroscience worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $928,000.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. RODMAN&RENSHAW lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alto Neuroscience Profile

(Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.