Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Cut by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,864 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $182,897,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 9.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 16.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Bank of America increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $90.17 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

