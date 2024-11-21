British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Increases Dividend to GBX 12.24 Per Share

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.64. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BLND stock opened at GBX 375.80 ($4.76) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 422.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 413.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 340 ($4.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 467.80 ($5.92).

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,243.20 ($11,695.81). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $969,349. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 455 ($5.76).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

