Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,188.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $914.50 and a 52 week high of $1,255.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,175.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,098.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

