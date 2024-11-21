Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) is ATW Spac Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ATW Spac Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Burtech Acquisition comprises 5.3% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 2.60% of Burtech Acquisition worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Burtech Acquisition by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 477,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKH opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

