CAE (NYSE:CAE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 28090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Several analysts recently commented on CAE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 3.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CAE by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in CAE by 103.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CAE by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

