CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.52 and last traded at C$31.38, with a volume of 776009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAE. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.60. The firm has a market cap of C$10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

