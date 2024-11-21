Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

