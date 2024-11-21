Carla D’andre Buys 4,000 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) Director Carla D’andre acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

