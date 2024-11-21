Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 698787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33.

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.