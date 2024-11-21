Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.0% per year over the last three years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.22. 191,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,474. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

