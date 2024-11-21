Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 11265014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

