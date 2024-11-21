Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 4.57% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 420,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 165,931 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 128,947 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 473,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ RENE opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

