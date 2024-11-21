Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $389.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

