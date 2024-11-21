Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Cencora accounts for 3.9% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,424,000 after buying an additional 31,505 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6,855.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cencora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,197,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the third quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.8% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.20.

Cencora Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE COR traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.83 and a twelve month high of $251.56.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

