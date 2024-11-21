Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Buys £229 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 916 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £229 ($289.76).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 946 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £227.04 ($287.28).

On Friday, September 20th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 480 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($188.28).

Centaur Media Stock Down 2.0 %

Centaur Media stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 24 ($0.30). The company had a trading volume of 45,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,042. The company has a market capitalization of £34.80 million, a PE ratio of 816.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Centaur Media Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20.52 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 60 ($0.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.03.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

