Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $851.17 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,164,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 147,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $851,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $1,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 219,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,500. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $91.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

