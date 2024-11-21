Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,125,059 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125,059 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.56% of PepsiCo worth $3,632,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.85 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

