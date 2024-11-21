Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,060,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,926 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.02% of Kimberly-Clark worth $1,431,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,279,000 after purchasing an additional 944,920 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,720.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 641,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after buying an additional 636,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,545,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,539,000 after acquiring an additional 503,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 354,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,559,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

KMB opened at $136.37 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

