Charter Communications (CHTR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR):

11/5/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $440.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $345.00 to $390.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $365.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $415.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $435.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $385.00.

9/30/2024 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.63. The stock had a trading volume of 619,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,906. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.25 and a 200 day moving average of $323.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 37,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $7,171,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 432.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

