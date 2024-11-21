Charter Communications (CHTR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR):
- 11/5/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $440.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $345.00 to $390.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $365.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $415.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $435.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $385.00.
- 9/30/2024 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHTR traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.63. The stock had a trading volume of 619,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,906. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.25 and a 200 day moving average of $323.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.