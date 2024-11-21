Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.10 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 257.50 ($3.24). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 252 ($3.17), with a volume of 67,987 shares traded.

Chesnara Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 254.06. The stock has a market cap of £381.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,416.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 80,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Chesnara Company Profile

In related news, insider Steve Murray purchased 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £29,894.20 ($37,635.91). Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

