Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,620 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Chimera Investment worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,526,000 after acquiring an additional 459,838 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 859,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 46.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

