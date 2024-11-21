Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Upgraded to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CINGFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Cingulate Trading Up 9.3 %

CING stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Cingulate has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $152.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CINGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.39. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.67% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate

(Get Free Report)

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.