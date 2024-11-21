Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,790 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Cintas worth $105,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Cintas by 25.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

Cintas stock opened at $218.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $136.87 and a 12 month high of $227.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

