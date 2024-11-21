Citigroup Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $18.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KSS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 49,209 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.0% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

