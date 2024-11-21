Citigroup Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $58.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 589,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,045.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 383,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

