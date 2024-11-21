Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $81,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 733,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,015,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $230.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $176.91 and a twelve month high of $242.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

