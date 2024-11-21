Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 24,138 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $933,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 829.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 124,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 111,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 156,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $528.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

