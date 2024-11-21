Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

