Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Trading Up 10.6% – Time to Buy?

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02). Approximately 316,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,235,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Cizzle Biotechnology Stock Up 10.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.83. The company has a market cap of £7.45 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.38.

About Cizzle Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cizzle Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cizzle Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.